BETA pair wins first Immunity Challenge on 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

The Immunity Challenge is designed for the housemates to compete against each other for a winning team that will be exempted from nominations. The pair that emerges the winner becomes safe from possible eviction.

Every week’s challenge features unique games carefully curated to test the housemates’ grit, physical and mental abilities. Ahead of the other housemates, the BETA duo was able to dispatch a total of seven balls into the basket during the arena games, making their score the highest. Deploying an impressive level of collaboration and teamwork, Tjay and Ben conquered the challenges laid out for them and they earned another week in the house.

Apart from the NDI NNE duo who won the Custodian Challenge on Sunday, and the BETA pair who have won the Immunity Challenge, all other housemates are up for possible evictions this week.