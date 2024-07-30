ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BETA pair wins first Immunity Challenge on 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This victory has secured them another week free of possible eviction from the house.

BETA Pair [BBN]
BETA Pair [BBN]

Recommended articles

The Immunity Challenge is designed for the housemates to compete against each other for a winning team that will be exempted from nominations. The pair that emerges the winner becomes safe from possible eviction.

Every week’s challenge features unique games carefully curated to test the housemates’ grit, physical and mental abilities. Ahead of the other housemates, the BETA duo was able to dispatch a total of seven balls into the basket during the arena games, making their score the highest. Deploying an impressive level of collaboration and teamwork, Tjay and Ben conquered the challenges laid out for them and they earned another week in the house.

ADVERTISEMENT
The nominated Housemates [BBN]
The nominated Housemates [BBN] Pulse Nigeria

READ ALSO: Here's everything you must know about 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' housemates

Apart from the NDI NNE duo who won the Custodian Challenge on Sunday, and the BETA pair who have won the Immunity Challenge, all other housemates are up for possible evictions this week.

Big Brother has announced that this Sunday, at least one pair with the least votes will be sent home.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s everything you need to know about Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal

Here’s everything you need to know about Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal

Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Juliana Olayode slams Olympics over blasphemous drag queen opening ceremony

Juliana Olayode slams Olympics over blasphemous drag queen opening ceremony

People's opinions matter less than I thought - Ayra Starr

People's opinions matter less than I thought - Ayra Starr

BETA pair wins first Immunity Challenge on 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

BETA pair wins first Immunity Challenge on 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Gbenga Adeoti's 'Baby Factory' wins Best Film on Human Trafficking and Migration award

Gbenga Adeoti's 'Baby Factory' wins Best Film on Human Trafficking and Migration award

Mbadiwe brothers win first Head of House challenge on BBNaija: No Loose Guard

Mbadiwe brothers win first Head of House challenge on BBNaija: No Loose Guard

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

I know he’s doing well - Jide Kosoko defends voting for Tinubu

I know he’s doing well - Jide Kosoko defends voting for Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A heated clash between Mercy and Tacha is one of the top moments of BBNaija [Twitter/BBNaija]

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

Londoner [Polymath Pictures]

Babatunde Apalowo's 'Londoner' wins Best Fiction Feature prize at Durban FilmMart

Anikulapo-Rise-of-the-Spectre

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' series to begin production for season 2 in August

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development