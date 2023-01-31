ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her

Babatunde Lawal

Yaya expressed her dissatisfaction with the way things have turned between Mmeli and Nellisa.

'BBTitans' Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa
'BBTitans' Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa

Things continue to get interesting in Biggie's house as housemate Yaya takes her time to speak with Mmeli about him sleeping with Nellisa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

During the truth or dare game last week, Nellisa confessed her attraction to Mmeli and said she was drawn to him from the beginning of the show.

A day after the game, the two of them (Mmeli and Nellisa) were then seen kissing and cuddling, and they later had sex.

However, after the sex, Mmeli has been avoiding Nellisa and giving her the cold shoulder, and this forced Yaya to step in, confront Mmeli, and have a conversation with him.

Yaya plainly told Mmeli that he was wrong to be avoiding her, and the latter retorted, saying that Nellisa was only being "an instigator."'

Yaya responded by asking why, if Mmeli was aware of this, he slept with her. She went on to tell him that he was wrong to do that.

In her words, "You are wrong for sleeping with that girl, and treating her the way you're treating her. She is someone's child and you shouldn't do that to her. You shouldn't have slept with her, you are wrong, that was a d*ck move."

Mmeli surprisingly agreed with her and sort of promised to deal with the issue better.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singer Ric Hassani opens up on relationship with Waje

Singer Ric Hassani opens up on relationship with Waje

Poco Lee, Tempoe, Bayanni, YKB amongst Spotify artists to watch out for in 2023

Poco Lee, Tempoe, Bayanni, YKB amongst Spotify artists to watch out for in 2023

Funke Akindele recounts saddest day of her life and how it almost ruined 'Battle on Bukka Street'

Funke Akindele recounts saddest day of her life and how it almost ruined 'Battle on Bukka Street'

Seyi Vibez & Lojay amongst cover stars for latest episode of The Dotty Show

Seyi Vibez & Lojay amongst cover stars for latest episode of The Dotty Show

BBNaija's Vee dishes out free advise to lovers and single pringles

BBNaija's Vee dishes out free advise to lovers and single pringles

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her

'BBTitans': Kanaga and Blue Aiva are the new Heads of House

'BBTitans': Kanaga and Blue Aiva are the new Heads of House

Seyi Vibez shares teaser for unreleased song

Seyi Vibez shares teaser for unreleased song

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RMD, Nancy Isime [Legit]

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Dark October' is coming to Netflix

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

Blue-Aiva

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming!

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers