ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: Khosi starts her own talk show in Biggie's house

Babatunde Lawal

While others are still emotional about the twist from last night, Khosi has forged her own path forward and given us more content on the show.

KHOSI AND EBUBU [DSTV]
KHOSI AND EBUBU [DSTV]

After an emotional evening that split the housemate pairs, Khosi has decided to forge an interesting way for herself on Biggie's show by starting her own show, Coffee with Khosi.

Recommended articles

Big Brother drew another card last night and changed the structure of the show back to a solo contest, Khosi grabbed the chance to host a whole talk show within a show.

The show is Khosi, trying her hands at podcasting and it appears to be moving well for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebubu was her first guest, and it served as a complete reintroduction for viewers, allowing them to get to know the housemate better. Ebubu talked about his upbringing, his life prior to moving into the Big Brother Titans house, and his experiences there.

Coffee with Khosi became popular on Mzansi's trends list in less than an hour. While a lot of social media users adored the concept, some found it uninteresting and thought she was just trying to promote her brand.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Showmax brings Jay Jay Okocha's childhood to life in new animated series

Showmax brings Jay Jay Okocha's childhood to life in new animated series

Don Jazzy releases the final episode of “Don Jazzy Radio season 1 on Apple Music

Don Jazzy releases the final episode of “Don Jazzy Radio” season 1 on Apple Music

BBTitans: Khosi starts her own talk show in Biggie's house

BBTitans: Khosi starts her own talk show in Biggie's house

Tyla joins the pack as Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Artist for March

Tyla joins the pack as Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Artist for March

Wizkid, Runtown, Sarkodie, Teni, NSG, feature on Rexxie's upcoming sophomore album

Wizkid, Runtown, Sarkodie, Teni, NSG, feature on Rexxie's upcoming sophomore album

Pete Edochie: Everything you need to know about the veteran actor as he turns 76

Pete Edochie: Everything you need to know about the veteran actor as he turns 76

'Gangster Romantic': A Lover, a Gangster, and everything in-between [Pulse Album Review]

'Gangster Romantic': A Lover, a Gangster, and everything in-between [Pulse Album Review]

Yul Edochie celebrates father Pete Edochie as he turns 76

Yul Edochie celebrates father Pete Edochie as he turns 76

Fast-rising artist YKB drops new single, 'Bo Card'

Fast-rising artist YKB drops new single, 'Bo Card'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

After Scar, Chidi Mokeme is set to appear in Ramsey Nouah's Tokunbo [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Tokunbo: Here's your first look at Chidi Mokeme in new action movie

Thabang

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment [DSTV]

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment

Biggie Punishes Housemates [DSTV]

BBTitans: The pressure is getting wesser in Big Brother's house