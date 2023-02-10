ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

Babatunde Lawal

It’s the second wager they’ve lost after successfully winning two.

BBtitans [DSTV]
BBtitans [DSTV]

Yesterday, the BBTitans' housemates participated in their fourth wager presentation in the Ziyakhala Wahala edition, which they lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Biggie tasked the housemates to make Valentine's Day-themed jewelry and create a love story to match.

Housemates were required to showcase their work in the form of a business presentation. Unfortunately, they lost the 75% they had staked.

Despite the work put in by the housemates, Big Brother was not happy with the level of execution of the task, and he felt that some housemates put in more effort than others. Overall, Biggie felt the presentation was underwhelming.

Labeling the exercise, Biggie called it “vapid.”

Biggie claimed that the housemates got off to a good start because of Ipeleng's excellent opening speech and some other things, but things soon plummeted.

Housemates also supplied more than planned, delivering 24 pieces rather than five.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

'BBTitans': All love triangles, circles, and trapeziums in Big Brother's house

'BBTitans': All love triangles, circles, and trapeziums in Big Brother's house

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'

Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'

Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'

Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'

'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanaga Jnr

'BBTitans': Big Brother asks Kanaga Jnr to leave the house to treat injured finger

kHOSI AND JENNI O

'BBTitans': 2 housemates break one of Big Brother's greatest rules

Charles Okafor

5 veteran actors we miss onscreen

Jaykay

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house