'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

Biggie tasked the housemates to make Valentine's Day-themed jewelry and create a love story to match.

Housemates were required to showcase their work in the form of a business presentation. Unfortunately, they lost the 75% they had staked.

Despite the work put in by the housemates, Big Brother was not happy with the level of execution of the task, and he felt that some housemates put in more effort than others. Overall, Biggie felt the presentation was underwhelming.

Labeling the exercise, Biggie called it “vapid.”

Biggie claimed that the housemates got off to a good start because of Ipeleng's excellent opening speech and some other things, but things soon plummeted.