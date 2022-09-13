BBNaija Season 7 housemates explore retro style at Guinness Smooth Party

Guinness Smooth was live at the Big Brother house once again on the 10th of September, 2022, turning up retro style with the smooth and easy-going housemates at the Guinness Smooth “Retro” party. Safe to say, there were no housemates sitting in the corner, dulling. The party was all shades of lit from the start till the very end.

Pulse Nigeria

Housemates created a playlist with throwback hits that followed bumper to bumper all night long in their stunning old school outfits, spotlighting their creativity and unique sense of expression. From the afro hairstyles, with their dark shades on, to the bootcut jeans, the housemates complimented each other’s style, ultimately creating a never-to-forget party experience.

Pulse Nigeria

The Guinness Smooth Retro party was a true celebration of fun, creativity and expression with premium beer, Guinness Smooth. With this, Guinness Smooth welcomed the housemates to the brighter side of life. Join your favorite BBNaija housemates at the brighter side with Guinness Smooth and let your first sip be Smooth!

See photos below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

18+. Drink Responsibly

#BBNaijaGuinnessSmooth #GuinnessSmoothNG

---