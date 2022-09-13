RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Season 7 housemates explore retro style at Guinness Smooth Party

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday… Ladies and gentlemen, if you were able to complete that the right way whether mentally or out loud, we are happy to announce that you are officially a member of the Guinness Smooth tribe, because there ain’t no party like a Guinness Smooth party because a Guinness Smooth party we don’t bother nobody!

Guinness Smooth was live at the Big Brother house once again on the 10th of September, 2022, turning up retro style with the smooth and easy-going housemates at the Guinness Smooth “Retro” party. Safe to say, there were no housemates sitting in the corner, dulling. The party was all shades of lit from the start till the very end.

Housemates created a playlist with throwback hits that followed bumper to bumper all night long in their stunning old school outfits, spotlighting their creativity and unique sense of expression. From the afro hairstyles, with their dark shades on, to the bootcut jeans, the housemates complimented each other’s style, ultimately creating a never-to-forget party experience.

The Guinness Smooth Retro party was a true celebration of fun, creativity and expression with premium beer, Guinness Smooth. With this, Guinness Smooth welcomed the housemates to the brighter side of life. Join your favorite BBNaija housemates at the brighter side with Guinness Smooth and let your first sip be Smooth!

