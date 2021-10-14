BBNaija Saskay issues stern warning to fans pressuring her into relationships

Saskay, in an Instagram post, made it clear that she was currently in a platonic relationship with the ex-housemates and had no plans of taking things further.

“I would say this once and for all. Jaypaul and Cross are both my friends and there’s absolutely no bad blood amongst us. As per relationship wise, Saskay is more focused on building her brand now, love can come later. Please, I wouldn't be entertaining any more questions on this. Thank you,” the reality star wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Saskay's relationship dilemma comes as no surprise seeing as she interestingly got involved in a love triangle with Jaypaul and Cross. During the show, both housemates, smitten by her gorgeousness, had expressed their affection for her.

Recall Jaypaul had spent some valuable Abeg Naira note on flowers for Saskay and while Cross had no expensive gifts to give, he repeatedly offered adorable moments leading fans to demand that the Adamawa State born beauty make a choice.