BBNaija Saskay issues stern warning to fans pressuring her into relationships

The reality star says fans have been clamouring for her to be a relationship with eitehr Cross and Jaypaul.

BBNaija season six housemate Saskay [Instagram/officialsaskay]
BBNaija season six housemate Saskay [Instagram/officialsaskay]

Big Brother Naija season six housemate, Tsakute Ladi Jonah aka Saskay has warned fans against persistently shipping her with co-housemates Cross and Jaypaul.

Saskay, in an Instagram post, made it clear that she was currently in a platonic relationship with the ex-housemates and had no plans of taking things further.

“I would say this once and for all. Jaypaul and Cross are both my friends and there’s absolutely no bad blood amongst us. As per relationship wise, Saskay is more focused on building her brand now, love can come later. Please, I wouldn't be entertaining any more questions on this. Thank you,” the reality star wrote.

Saskay Instagram post [Instagram/officialsaskay]
Saskay Instagram post [Instagram/officialsaskay] Pulse Nigeria

Saskay's relationship dilemma comes as no surprise seeing as she interestingly got involved in a love triangle with Jaypaul and Cross. During the show, both housemates, smitten by her gorgeousness, had expressed their affection for her.

Recall Jaypaul had spent some valuable Abeg Naira note on flowers for Saskay and while Cross had no expensive gifts to give, he repeatedly offered adorable moments leading fans to demand that the Adamawa State born beauty make a choice.

The reality show's sixth season has since ended with Cross emerging one of the six finalists and Whitemoney scooping the N90 million prize.

