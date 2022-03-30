Big Brother Naija's Jaypaul is exploring much more than music it appears. The reality star has made his first shot at professional acting with a debut role in Africa Magic's long-standing television series 'Tinsel'.
BBNaija Jay Paul joins the cast of Tinsel series
The reality star makes his acting debut on the Africa Magic series.
The reality star will play the character Adu and going by the latest teaser shared on the show's social media handles, he is a smooth talker already warming his way into Shoshanna's (Wendy Lawal) heart.
Jay Paul also shared a video of his reveal announcement on Instagram with the caption: "@jaypaulmrflamez joins the #AMTinsel family...Show some love in the comment section fam."
Arguably one of the most successful shows with over 3000 episodes, 'Tinsel' began airing in August 2008. The show stars Anne Njemanze, Matilda Obaseki, Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jay Charles Ujomu among others.
Jaypaul participated in the 6th season of top reality show Big Brother Naija.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng