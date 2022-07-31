RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Twitter fans react to show's 1st Saturday night party

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The two-hour party was headlined my DJ Smallz and DJ 4kerty.

BBNaija housemate Hermes [Twitter]

Season seven's first Saturday night party has launched in grand style! The season's debut party hosted by DJs Smallz and 4kerty, saw the houses come together for a night of fun.

If Twitter reactions are anything to go by, Hermes stole the night with his oddly interesting dance moves. For fans who did not come to party, it would have been difficult to miss the brewing romance between some of the Level one and two housemates. Talk about long distance relationships.

For the duration of the party, Eloswag and Phyna were almost inseparable, kissing and giggling with each other.

Did you miss the Cyph and Doyin kiss?

Well that happened just as the party wrapped.

Check out more Twitter reactions:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

