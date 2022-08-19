Shippers of the Groovy and Phyna love story nearly got heart attacks on Thursday after the housemates got into an argument.
BBNaija 7: Trouble in paradise as Groovy & Phyna quarrel over Hermes
The sweethearts officially became an item following last week’s Saturday night party.
After their evening sponsored task, Groovy expressed feeling disrespected by Phyna for repeatedly hailing level one housemate Hermes.
The couple’s fight was however short lived as Phyna chewed the humble pie and apologised to Groovy during their Thursday night pool party. In no time, their tongues were back to being in each other’s mouths.
On parties, the level two housemates started the weekend early with the week’s pool party.
