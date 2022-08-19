RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Trouble in paradise as Groovy & Phyna quarrel over Hermes

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The sweethearts officially became an item following last week’s Saturday night party.

Phyna and Groovy had a passionate session under the duvet [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Phyna and Groovy had a passionate session under the duvet [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Shippers of the Groovy and Phyna love story nearly got heart attacks on Thursday after the housemates got into an argument.

Recommended articles

After their evening sponsored task, Groovy expressed feeling disrespected by Phyna for repeatedly hailing level one housemate Hermes.

Watch the video:

The couple’s fight was however short lived as Phyna chewed the humble pie and apologised to Groovy during their Thursday night pool party. In no time, their tongues were back to being in each other’s mouths.

On parties, the level two housemates started the weekend early with the week’s pool party.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Trouble in paradise as Groovy & Phyna quarrel over Hermes

BBNaija 7: Trouble in paradise as Groovy & Phyna quarrel over Hermes

‘The Razz Guy’ comedy lands Netflix debut

‘The Razz Guy’ comedy lands Netflix debut

'I'm ready to show the guy behind M.I Abaga' legendary rapper says about new album

'I'm ready to show the guy behind M.I Abaga' legendary rapper says about new album

Buju BNXN makes u-turn, says he never spat on a police officer

Buju BNXN makes u-turn, says he never spat on a police officer

Lover girls or doing too much? Here's what viewers think about BB Naija S7 babes

Lover girls or doing too much? Here's what viewers think about BB Naija S7 babes

BBNaija 7: Groovy is good looking but slightly timid - Sheggz

BBNaija 7: Groovy is good looking but slightly timid - Sheggz

7 Tricks and strategies BBNaija housemates have showcased over the years

7 Tricks and strategies BBNaija housemates have showcased over the years

How Orijin lit up the Big Brother House with Ankara-themed party

How Orijin lit up the Big Brother House with Ankara-themed party

Pastor Iren delivers a divine message in 'Apostolos' [Pulse Album Review]

Pastor Iren delivers a divine message in 'Apostolos' [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

Deji & ChiChi bbnaija housemates [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

Phyna and Groovy had a passionate session under the duvet [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Beauty’s fans weep as Phyna replaces her under the duvet with Groovy

BBNaija season 7 housemates at Saturday night party [Instagram/dstvnigeria]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I make up to 100k per night from being hype woman - Phyna