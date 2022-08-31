RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Trouble in paradise as Allysyn & Hermes have the 'what are we?' question

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The lovebirds had a serious conversation about the future of their relationship in and outside the Big Brother house.

Allysyn and Hermes [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Allysyn and Hermes [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Season sweethearts Allysyn and Hermes have finally an factual and unromantic conversation about their relationship.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

Spurred by a break in communication from the night before, the housemates spoke seriously about their future especially outside the house noting the realities of their individual lives.

True to his response style, Hermes made a philosophical lecture of the conversation noting that Allysyn needed to make up her mind on how she intends to deal with their lives in and out of the house.

Very early on in the show, Hermes stunned the housemates with the revelation that he was in a relationship with two beautiful women in the real world. He also made no secret of his romantic interests in Allysyn. When the pair finally sealed things with a passionate kiss during one of the Saturday night parties, fans and shippers cheered.

The sweethearts’ chat comes in the wake of the multiple rounds of arguments between Sheggz and Bella. The season’s official couple had troubling moments bothering on Sheggz accusing Bella of being rude.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Trouble in paradise as Allysyn & Hermes have the 'what are we?' question

BBNaija 7: Trouble in paradise as Allysyn & Hermes have the 'what are we?' question

'You are a witch' - Yul Edochie calls out his online bullies

'You are a witch' - Yul Edochie calls out his online bullies

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

Young Nigerian filmmakers on the future of Nollywood

Young Nigerian filmmakers on the future of Nollywood

'Raised To Power2': The Second Coming of Mz Kiss [Pulse Album Review]

'Raised To Power2': The Second Coming of Mz Kiss [Pulse Album Review]

NOSC: Stephanie Linus, Meg Otanwa, John Njamah unveiled as new voting members

NOSC: Stephanie Linus, Meg Otanwa, John Njamah unveiled as new voting members

Adekunle Gold drops lavish video for hit single 'Five Star'

Adekunle Gold drops lavish video for hit single 'Five Star'

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ debuts at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100, equals Davido's most No. 1 record

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ debuts at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100, equals Davido's most No. 1 record

BBNaija 7: Khalid’s fans react as Daniella & Dotun ‘aggressively’ make out

BBNaija 7: Khalid’s fans react as Daniella & Dotun ‘aggressively’ make out

Trending

BBNaija 7 weekly updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

Amaka and Bryann [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Fans react to Amaka & Bryann’s post-pool party fight

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I don't care if Sheggz is all I leave the house with - Bella

Modella [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Fake housemate Modella has been evicted