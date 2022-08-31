BBNaija 7: Trouble in paradise as Allysyn & Hermes have the 'what are we?' question

Spurred by a break in communication from the night before, the housemates spoke seriously about their future especially outside the house noting the realities of their individual lives.

True to his response style, Hermes made a philosophical lecture of the conversation noting that Allysyn needed to make up her mind on how she intends to deal with their lives in and out of the house.

Very early on in the show, Hermes stunned the housemates with the revelation that he was in a relationship with two beautiful women in the real world. He also made no secret of his romantic interests in Allysyn. When the pair finally sealed things with a passionate kiss during one of the Saturday night parties, fans and shippers cheered.