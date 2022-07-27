RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Big Brother Naija season seven housemates Phyna and Amaka are back in the news for disturbing the peace of the level one house.

BBNaija 7 housemates Phyna and Amaka [Instagram/bigbrother ]
BBNaija 7 housemates Phyna and Amaka [Instagram/bigbrother ]

The housemates got into a heated argument on Tuesday night, their second since the show kicked off on Sunday.

Recommended articles

It would seem that the housemates rub on each other the wrong way as they always are on opposite sides of views and plans.

On Monday, the ladies clashed after Phyna advised Amaka to think less about the strategy of the other housemates. Tuesday’s brawl saw the housemates result to body-shaming and vituperative comments.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro star in first look at ‘Troublous Weekend’ thriller

Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro star in first look at ‘Troublous Weekend’ thriller

Headies withdraws Portable's nominations due to police investigation

Headies withdraws Portable's nominations due to police investigation

BBNaija 7: Chichi and I can never be friends - Bella

BBNaija 7: Chichi and I can never be friends - Bella

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

'I have never slept with Apostle Johnson Suleman' - Queen Nwokoye cries out

'I have never slept with Apostle Johnson Suleman' - Queen Nwokoye cries out

Joeboy and Black Sherif joins YouTube's global Foundry Class of 2022

Joeboy and Black Sherif joins YouTube's global Foundry Class of 2022

Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ rockets to No. 1 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100

Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ rockets to No. 1 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

Trending

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

Actress Bimpe Oyebade and actor Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/BimpeOyebade] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

BBNaija 'Level Up': Nigerians react on Twitter over new housemates

Here are the housemates who will be keeping you all glued to your TV screens in the next 10 weeks.

How to watch 7th season of BBNaija as show premieres Saturday

BBNaija season 7