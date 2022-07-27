The housemates got into a heated argument on Tuesday night, their second since the show kicked off on Sunday.
BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight
Big Brother Naija season seven housemates Phyna and Amaka are back in the news for disturbing the peace of the level one house.
It would seem that the housemates rub on each other the wrong way as they always are on opposite sides of views and plans.
On Monday, the ladies clashed after Phyna advised Amaka to think less about the strategy of the other housemates. Tuesday’s brawl saw the housemates result to body-shaming and vituperative comments.
