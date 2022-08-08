RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann & Groovy nominated for eviction

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

At least one for the nominated level two housemates will be evicted this weekend.

Five housemates from the level two house are up for possible eviction [Bigbronaija]

Week three’s Head of House, Adekunle has nominated five level two housemates for possible eviction.

In a brief chat with Big Brother, Adekunle named Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann and Groovy for strategic reasons.

This is officially the second round of evictions from the level two house, a move that’s had fans curious about Biggie’s eviction game plan.

The mood in the level two house is expectedly low with Phyna in tears. Both Phyna and Khalid have been nominated twice which explains why the housemate is struggling to keep things together.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

