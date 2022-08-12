RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: I wonder how you were roommates with Hermes, he looks like a shrine - Phyna to Khalid

Phyna has continued to fire shots at level one housemates over her double nomination.

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate
Level two housemate Phyna had quite a lot to say about former level one HoH, Hermes.

During a break from their Thursday night sponsored task, Phyna spearheaded a conversation about Hermes’ ‘weird’ personality.

BBNaija housemate Hermes
New housemate, Chizzy also weighed in querying how Khalid managed to spend a week as roommates before the show. Reacting to the comments, Khalid admitted he was scared a few times during their time together.

“He be like shrine,” Phyna stated in a long list unprintable comments influenced by her double nomination.

The housemate is up for her second nomination in a row no thanks to the level one housemates.

