Level two housemate Phyna had quite a lot to say about former level one HoH, Hermes.
BBNaija 7: I wonder how you were roommates with Hermes, he looks like a shrine - Phyna to Khalid
Phyna has continued to fire shots at level one housemates over her double nomination.
During a break from their Thursday night sponsored task, Phyna spearheaded a conversation about Hermes’ ‘weird’ personality.
New housemate, Chizzy also weighed in querying how Khalid managed to spend a week as roommates before the show. Reacting to the comments, Khalid admitted he was scared a few times during their time together.
“He be like shrine,” Phyna stated in a long list unprintable comments influenced by her double nomination.
The housemate is up for her second nomination in a row no thanks to the level one housemates.
