Doyin has confronted Groovy over his newest plot to add Chomzy to his increasing list of sweethearts.
BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy
Groovy was instructed to replace Deji in the level one house on Friday much to the chagrin of the level two housemates.
In a chat following the housemates’ Saturday night party, Doyin accused Groovy of being “fake” for trying to have anything to do with Chomzy especially as their involvement influenced Beauty’s disqualification.
In his defence, Groovy tried to recall how Beauty publicly smeared his image on the night before her disqualification while clarifying that he gave his best to the former beauty Queen.
Groovy has far become one of the most talked about housemates this season with his trapezium ships. The season started off with the model making things official with Beauty.
Following Beauty’s disqualification, the housemate moved to Phyna and had his tongue stuck in her mouth for the most part of last week.
Barely 24 hours after his shocking relocation to the level one house, the housemates has started working on getting Chomzy.
