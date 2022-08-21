BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy

In a chat following the housemates’ Saturday night party, Doyin accused Groovy of being “fake” for trying to have anything to do with Chomzy especially as their involvement influenced Beauty’s disqualification.

In his defence, Groovy tried to recall how Beauty publicly smeared his image on the night before her disqualification while clarifying that he gave his best to the former beauty Queen.

Groovy has far become one of the most talked about housemates this season with his trapezium ships. The season started off with the model making things official with Beauty.

Following Beauty’s disqualification, the housemate moved to Phyna and had his tongue stuck in her mouth for the most part of last week.