BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate is top contender for the N100 million grand prize.

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Phyna has had a drunken emotional breakdown over Groovy’s behaviour towards her during their final party of the season.

Post the Independence Day themed party, an obviously intoxicated Phyna described Groovy’s behaviour as “forming too busy” and refusing to give her any attention.

Away from her sweetheart, Phyna also complained about Amaka who was particularly cold throughout the party.

Expectedly, the season’s finalists are curious about the state of things outside the house based on the reaction of the evicted housemates who partied with them for the last time.

The season’s finale is only a few hours away and for the first time in a long while, there is no clarity about who will take home the grand prize.

