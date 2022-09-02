Groovy and Phyna nearly shattered the internet on Thursday night after the cameras caught them demonstrating the appropriate positions for one of their favourite s*x positions.
BBNaija 7: Groovy & Phyna showcase s*x style in new clip
The couple gave viewers a brief show of just how intense things can get between them.
In clips making the rounds, the fully clothed housemates grind passionately on each other, doggy style as other housemates cheer on.
Meanwhile, it's nearly the end of another week for the housemates. The week has all housemates except the Head of House, Dotun, up for possible eviction. At least one housemate will exit Big Brother's house at the live eviction show on Sunday.
