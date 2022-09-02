RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Groovy & Phyna showcase s*x style in new clip

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The couple gave viewers a brief show of just how intense things can get between them.

Phyna and Groovy had a passionate session under the duvet [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Groovy and Phyna nearly shattered the internet on Thursday night after the cameras caught them demonstrating the appropriate positions for one of their favourite s*x positions.

In clips making the rounds, the fully clothed housemates grind passionately on each other, doggy style as other housemates cheer on.

Meanwhile, it's nearly the end of another week for the housemates. The week has all housemates except the Head of House, Dotun, up for possible eviction. At least one housemate will exit Big Brother's house at the live eviction show on Sunday.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
