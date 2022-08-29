RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Doyin tearfully defends allegations of breaking relationships

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Doyin has been accused of attempting to "come in between" the relationships in the house.

Doyin BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Doyin BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Ebuka's Sunday evening "table shaking" questions appears to have gotten the housemates scrambling desperately for a gossip scapegoat. Since the live show, at least two confrontations have occurred among the housemates in connection to Ebuka's comments including the latest between Allysyn and Doyin.

Recommended articles

In a chat between the housemates, Allysyn questioned Doyin about the rumours that she had somehow made attempts to ruin the relationships in the house. Reacting to the allegations, Doyin took sole responsibility solely for the Diana and Giddyfia situation because the latter asked her out.

The chances are that Doyin is innocent of the allegations. While the housemate has made no strategic attempt to break relationships, her blunt style of responding to questions and getting frequently invited to weigh in when the couples of the house clash, could have something to do with why the housemates think she is guilty as charged.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rings of Power: Realms explained

Rings of Power: Realms explained

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'

Game of Thrones fans are in for an exciting ride as House of the Dragon is now streaming on Showmax

Game of Thrones fans are in for an exciting ride as House of the Dragon is now streaming on Showmax

BBNaija 7: Doyin tearfully defends allegations of breaking relationships

BBNaija 7: Doyin tearfully defends allegations of breaking relationships

Olamide, Motolani Alake, Oye Akideinde, Bizzle Osikoya, named Industry Power Players for 2022 H1

Olamide, Motolani Alake, Oye Akideinde, Bizzle Osikoya, named Industry Power Players for 2022 H1

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]

Ireti Doyle bags doctorate degree

Ireti Doyle bags doctorate degree

'Bad Since '97' is limited by painful sonic predictability [Pulse Album Review]

'Bad Since '97' is limited by painful sonic predictability [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

Trending

BBNaija 7 weekly updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

Sheggz and Bella [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Amaka and Bryann [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Fans react to Amaka & Bryann’s post-pool party fight