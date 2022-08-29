BBNaija 7: Doyin tearfully defends allegations of breaking relationships

In a chat between the housemates, Allysyn questioned Doyin about the rumours that she had somehow made attempts to ruin the relationships in the house. Reacting to the allegations, Doyin took sole responsibility solely for the Diana and Giddyfia situation because the latter asked her out.

The chances are that Doyin is innocent of the allegations. While the housemate has made no strategic attempt to break relationships, her blunt style of responding to questions and getting frequently invited to weigh in when the couples of the house clash, could have something to do with why the housemates think she is guilty as charged.