Chichi has narrowly escaped a strike over her Sunday night theatrics.
BBNaija 7: Chichi escapes disqualification by the whiskers
The housemate earned a stern warning from Big Brother and a punishment which would be announced on Tuesday.
Biggie called the housemate’s attention to the violation of one of the house rules on inciting other housemates to violence, on Monday evening.
According to Big Brother, Chichi will in addition to a stern warning, get issued a punishment as a deterrent to other housemates.
With over 20 housemates currently sharing the house, fans expect the show to get more dramatic as the days go by.
Predictably, Sunday night got off to a dramatic start after Chichi and Diana dragged each other over wardrobe space. Chichi has since apologised for to Big Brother and Diana for inciting the fight.
