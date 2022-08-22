RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Chichi escapes disqualification by the whiskers

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate earned a stern warning from Big Brother and a punishment which would be announced on Tuesday.

Big Brother Naija season 7 Chichi [Instagram]
Big Brother Naija season 7 Chichi [Instagram]

Chichi has narrowly escaped a strike over her Sunday night theatrics.

Recommended articles

Biggie called the housemate’s attention to the violation of one of the house rules on inciting other housemates to violence, on Monday evening.

According to Big Brother, Chichi will in addition to a stern warning, get issued a punishment as a deterrent to other housemates.

With over 20 housemates currently sharing the house, fans expect the show to get more dramatic as the days go by.

Predictably, Sunday night got off to a dramatic start after Chichi and Diana dragged each other over wardrobe space. Chichi has since apologised for to Big Brother and Diana for inciting the fight.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Chichi escapes disqualification by the whiskers

BBNaija 7: Chichi escapes disqualification by the whiskers

BBNaija 7: Chomzy wins first female HoH of the season

BBNaija 7: Chomzy wins first female HoH of the season

Controversial singer Portable bags Chieftaincy title

Controversial singer Portable bags Chieftaincy title

BNXN debuts new single 'In My Mind' on A Colors Show

BNXN debuts new single 'In My Mind' on A Colors Show

Burna Boy, Asake, and Davido ranks as top choice for Gen Z listeners on Spotify Nigeria

Burna Boy, Asake, and Davido ranks as top choice for Gen Z listeners on Spotify Nigeria

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery

Nigerian indie short film 'Ijo' selected at over 10 international film festivals

Nigerian indie short film 'Ijo' selected at over 10 international film festivals

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

5 of the top IMDb rated films you can watch on Netflix

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/tecnomobileng]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

Khalid, Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate [Instagram/therealkhalid___]

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

Sheggz and Adekunle clash over food [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Adekunle get into major fight

Groovy and Doyin [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy