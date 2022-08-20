RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Chichi and Adekunle clash over Deji's relocation [Video]

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Biggie ordered Deji to move to the level two house right after week four's wager task.

Chichi and Adekunle [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Chichi and Adekunle [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Chichi and Adekunle have come to near blows following Deji's recent relocation to the level two house.

Recommended articles

Things rapidly deteriorated between the two on Friday night after Chichi accused Adekunle of saying her relationship with Deji was doomed to fail, an allegation Adekunle firmly denied.

Watch the fight:

Prior to the altercation, the mood in both houses had been tense following Big Brother's housemate switch. Chichi had sobbed uncontrollably after Biggie issued the order that saw Groovy replace Deji in the level one house.

Chichi's tears comes as a surprise to some as she never made things official between her and Deji.

Meanwhile, the newly swapped housemates were received warmly and appear to have settled in with their new housemates.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Chichi and Adekunle clash over Deji's relocation [Video]

BBNaija 7: Chichi and Adekunle clash over Deji's relocation [Video]

BBNaija 7: Level two housemates protest as Biggie asks Groovy to move houses

BBNaija 7: Level two housemates protest as Biggie asks Groovy to move houses

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

Music discovery platform Shazam turns 20

Music discovery platform Shazam turns 20

Movie recommendation of the week: Niyi Akinmolayan's The Arbitration

Movie recommendation of the week: Niyi Akinmolayan's The Arbitration

Bimbo Ademoye debuts YouTube comedy series ‘Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion’

Bimbo Ademoye debuts YouTube comedy series ‘Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion’

BNXN reveals tracklist for next album 'Bad Since 97'

BNXN reveals tracklist for next album 'Bad Since 97'

Showmax debuts trailer for fantasy series ‘Blood Psalms’ in collaboration with Canal+

Showmax debuts trailer for fantasy series ‘Blood Psalms’ in collaboration with Canal+

Spotify announces Nigerian artist, Magixx as Fresh Finds artist for August

Spotify announces Nigerian artist, Magixx as Fresh Finds artist for August

Trending

Deji & ChiChi bbnaija housemates [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

Phyna and Groovy had a passionate session under the duvet [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Beauty’s fans weep as Phyna replaces her under the duvet with Groovy

BBNaija season 7 housemates at Saturday night party [Instagram/dstvnigeria]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I make up to 100k per night from being hype woman - Phyna