Chichi and Adekunle have come to near blows following Deji's recent relocation to the level two house.
BBNaija 7: Chichi and Adekunle clash over Deji's relocation [Video]
Biggie ordered Deji to move to the level two house right after week four's wager task.
Things rapidly deteriorated between the two on Friday night after Chichi accused Adekunle of saying her relationship with Deji was doomed to fail, an allegation Adekunle firmly denied.
Watch the fight:
Prior to the altercation, the mood in both houses had been tense following Big Brother's housemate switch. Chichi had sobbed uncontrollably after Biggie issued the order that saw Groovy replace Deji in the level one house.
Chichi's tears comes as a surprise to some as she never made things official between her and Deji.
Meanwhile, the newly swapped housemates were received warmly and appear to have settled in with their new housemates.
