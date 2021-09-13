RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Jaypaul was evicted alongside Jackie B on Sunday's eviction.

Saskay and Jaypaul [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Saskay has expressed her grief over the eviction of her house sweetheart Jaypaul. While there were, thankfully, no tears, the 21-year-old housemate went in quite early after the Sunday night show and needed some pep talk from Angel, Nini and Saga.

Recommended articles

In her chat with Angel, the 21-year-old housemate revealed that she felt like a widow following the singer's eviction especially after how much they bonded in the week leading to his eviction.

The couple melted hearts last week as Jaypaul went full-on romance mode with flowers and promises to move heaven and earth if she chose him over his contender, Cross. The lovebirds also sealed the week with a brief but romantic kiss, Saskay's first since the show kicked off.

Sadly, the onscreen romance was short-lived as Jaypaul and Jackie B got evicted during the recent Sunday night eviction show. The housemates coincidentally sailed through the famous king-size eviction after earning immunity by emerging heads of house.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Filmmakers should normalize announcing movie budgets - Ghanaian director Peter Sedufia

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry marries another wife

'OITNB' star Uzo Aduba secretly married filmmaker Robert Sweeting in 2020

BBNaija 2021: Jaypaul and Jackie B have been evicted

‘I love creativity’- musician cum content creator Darvey Rucci speaks on his works

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

BBNaija 2021: Highlights from the Saturday Night Party with DJ Joenel

On '9: Esan,’ Brymo makes his listeners think [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

BBNaija 2021: I will give my wife a second chance - Tega's husband on adultery saga

Tega's husband AJ Money reacts to wife's BBNaija saga [Instagram/ajmoney001]

BBNaija 2021: Nini and Saga declare Boma an 'Idiot' for getting evicted

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 2021: Boma and I never had sex - Tega on under sheet video in [Pulse Interview]

BBNaija reality star Tega Dominic [Instagram]

AGN president Emeka Rollas declares BBN evictees unfit for Nollywood

Emeka Rollas Ejezie [Guardian]