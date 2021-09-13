In her chat with Angel, the 21-year-old housemate revealed that she felt like a widow following the singer's eviction especially after how much they bonded in the week leading to his eviction.

The couple melted hearts last week as Jaypaul went full-on romance mode with flowers and promises to move heaven and earth if she chose him over his contender, Cross. The lovebirds also sealed the week with a brief but romantic kiss, Saskay's first since the show kicked off.