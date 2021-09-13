Saskay has expressed her grief over the eviction of her house sweetheart Jaypaul. While there were, thankfully, no tears, the 21-year-old housemate went in quite early after the Sunday night show and needed some pep talk from Angel, Nini and Saga.
Jaypaul was evicted alongside Jackie B on Sunday's eviction.
In her chat with Angel, the 21-year-old housemate revealed that she felt like a widow following the singer's eviction especially after how much they bonded in the week leading to his eviction.
The couple melted hearts last week as Jaypaul went full-on romance mode with flowers and promises to move heaven and earth if she chose him over his contender, Cross. The lovebirds also sealed the week with a brief but romantic kiss, Saskay's first since the show kicked off.
Sadly, the onscreen romance was short-lived as Jaypaul and Jackie B got evicted during the recent Sunday night eviction show. The housemates coincidentally sailed through the famous king-size eviction after earning immunity by emerging heads of house.
