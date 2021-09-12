This weekend's live show has seen the eviction of Jaypaul and Jackie B. The housemates join 13 already evicted contestants of the 'Shine Ya Eye' season.
BBNaija 2021: Jaypaul and Jackie B have been evicted
Six housemates were up for possible eviction this week.
Kicking off with a recap of the week's activities and a brief chit-chat with the housemates, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Jaypaul as the 14th housemate to exit Biggie's house.
After another round of chit-chatting with housemates, Ebuka announced the eviction of Jackie B.
Coincidentally, both housemates got spared from last week's king-size eviction after winning immunity by emerging heads of house during the week's games.
Away from the seriousness of the evictions, a key highlight of the show was Ebuka discussing housemates entangled in situationships including Cross, Queen, Whitemoney, Jackie B, Angel and Yousef.
