'Shine Ya Eye' Romeo, Saga has blown up his first ever prank task issued by Big Brother.
BBNaija 2021: Saga fails prank task, confesses details to Nini
The lovestruck housemate shared details of Big Brother's prank.
The housemate ratted himself out to his love interest Nini following her emotional break down from a fight with co-housemate Cross.
Recall Biggie instructed Saga and Liquorose to prank their love interests in exchange for juicy financial gains. The housemates were meant to pick fights with Nini and Emmanuel respectively till the next diary session.
However, following Nini's early morning gbas gbos session with Cross, Saga in an attempt to console her admitted that the silent treatment from the night before was based on Big Brother's directive.
Meanwhile, Nini got into a heated exchange with Cross following an argument in the bathroom. The exchange left both housemates in tears.
