BBNaija 2021: Pere reveals how he intends to spend N90 million prize

The 36-year-old housemate made the revelation during his Tuesday diary session.

Pere is the third head of house [Instagram/ bigbronaija]

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Pere has disclosed how he intends to utilize the prize money should he emerge winner of the season.

Pere, in a chat with Biggie on Tuesday, revealed that he hopes to invest heavily in giving back to the society and is currently considering setting up a charity organization.

"I’ll find ways and avenues to give back to society; give back to the people who made it possible and just all around, be a blessing to humanity. I’m thinking about NGOs and different things in my head as well, to help me achieve that goal.” the housemate said.

In the heart to heart session with Big Brother, the 36-year-old former US soldier revealed that he hopes to help raise awareness for Asthma in children as he battled the ailment as a child until he turned 22.

“I was six months old when I started suffering from asthma and I had it up until I was 22. So as someone that suffered from asthma for 22 years, I’ll set something up to help people who are suffering from that as well. Sounds like a lot but I’m sure I can do it. Yeah, that’s what I’ll do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pere won himself a brand new car on Tuesday from one of the final sponsored games. Recall the housemate almost missed a shot at the finals after Big Brother introduced a game twist that saw him compete alongside Angel for a spot even though he won over 20% of fan votes.

