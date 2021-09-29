BBNaija 2021: Pere reveals how he intends to spend N90 million prize

Pere, in a chat with Biggie on Tuesday, revealed that he hopes to invest heavily in giving back to the society and is currently considering setting up a charity organization.

"I’ll find ways and avenues to give back to society; give back to the people who made it possible and just all around, be a blessing to humanity. I’m thinking about NGOs and different things in my head as well, to help me achieve that goal.” the housemate said.

In the heart to heart session with Big Brother, the 36-year-old former US soldier revealed that he hopes to help raise awareness for Asthma in children as he battled the ailment as a child until he turned 22.

“I was six months old when I started suffering from asthma and I had it up until I was 22. So as someone that suffered from asthma for 22 years, I’ll set something up to help people who are suffering from that as well. Sounds like a lot but I’m sure I can do it. Yeah, that’s what I’ll do,” he said.