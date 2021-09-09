RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Pere finally shares details of microphone strike conversation with Maria

Weeks back, the pair had each received strikes for microphone infringement.

Maria and Pere are the wild cards [Instagram/@bigbronaija]

It's been two weeks since Maria's exit but it appears that the housemates can't seem to get over her at least not former love interest Pere.

In a recent truth or dare game, the housemate shared details of the Saturday night microphone infringement that finally led to Biggie issuing them strikes.

According to Pere, Maria had forced him to take off his microphone to ask him for sex.

"Maria told me to make love to her," Pere shared with housemates.

Recall that Maria had asked Pere to take off his mic for a brief conversation against Biggie's instructions on whispering.

Interestingly, Maria has repeatedly debunked claims by the former US soldier that they had shared any form of intimacy especially ones made by Pere involving intense smooching.

During the first week of her media rounds, she claimed that she would never have gotten to that point had she stayed longer in the house.

Meanwhile, other housemates are on to building new triangles and strengthening existing ships. With the exit of Michael, it appears Jackie B has turned to the ever loving arms of the house's daddy figure Whitemoney. Needless to say that the latest closeness means trouble to the male housemate's current sweetheart Queen. The beauty queen recently warned Whitemoney about the closeness which makes her uncomfortable.

