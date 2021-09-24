The housemate in a chat with Big Brother during her Friday diary session spoke lengthily about her beau detailing how much she misses him and hopes she has made him proud during her stay in the house.

Nini has been vocal about her relationship outside the house much to the chagrin of fans of Saga. Despite repeatedly talking about her boyfriend, she has maintained a close relationship with Saga who has shown frequently that he is head of heels in love with her.

Recall Saga was a wreck just two days ago following Nini's prank 24-hour exit. The housemate sparked multiple reaction online after he remained inconsolable from her exit.