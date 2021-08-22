BBNaija 2021: Ebuka drills housemates for Sunday live show

With no evictions this Sunday, show organizers found a way to keep the viewers thrilled from a special performance from fast-rising singer AV, Ebuka's chit-chat with the housemates and finally, the prank reveal.

In case you missed this week's live show, here is everything that went down:

Ebuka chats with housemates on events from the week

The week was quite eventful from Pere and Whitemoney's row to the almost situationships in the house. Show host, Ebuka played the devil's advocate asking some of the principal characters like Whitemoney, Saskay, Cross among others what influenced some of the drama from the week.

AV performs hit single 'Big Thug Boys'

'Big Thug Boys' is unarguably one of the biggest songs of the moment. So, it's always a win whenever the tune drops. For this week's Sunday live show, fast-rising singer AV delivered some great few minutes with the performance of the hit single.

The prank reveal and Ebuka's final warning

To the moment viewers have been waiting for all week. Recall Biggie collaborated with Maria on Monday to prank the housemates with a fake eviction. Maria was tasked with convincing the housemates that six housemates who least impress her for the week will be listed as nominees for the week.

A few hours to the live show, Maria named JMK, Yousef, Pere, Angel, Jaypaul and Emmanuel as the housemates in her least favourite six. Maria's announcement left the entire house tense with the nominated six sent off to pack their bags in preparation for the show.

During the show, Ebuka asked Maria to name her nominated six and followed with an instruction to name two of the housemates for eviction. Maria finally called Yousef and JMK but as expected, both housemates were asked to sit as there was no evictions.