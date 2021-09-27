RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Biggie untwists game twist, gives Angel & Pere a shot at finale

The HOH game preceded Biggie's verdict and saw Emmanuel emerge winner.

Fans react to the Pere vs Angel finale twist

Big Brother has reversed his trouble sparking finale game twist involving housemates Angel and Pere.

The housemates who were formally pitted against each other for a chance to win the fifth place will now join the surviving four housemates for the grand finale slated for this weekend.

Recall Big Brother instructed that both Pere and Angel play a game of trucks and screwdrivers. Late Monday afternoon, the housemates played with Angel scoring 56 points and Pere 54.

Following the week's head of house games, Big Brother announced that both Pere and Angel will be awarded with a shot at the finals because of their tenacity.

Recall that the show organisers have come under severe criticism since the game twist was introduced on Sunday.

Early Monday morning, displeased fans of Pere staged a protest in Lagos in an attempt to overturn twist which they claimed was an unfair plot by organisers to kick the housemate out.

Meanwhile, the HOH games saw Emmanuel emerge winner. This will be the housemate's second HOH win and expectedly, he chose his sweetheart, Liquorose to share the luxurious HOH lounge.

Both Pere and Angel have been instructed to pack their bags to join the rest of the house.

