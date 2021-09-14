RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Angel explains bizarre HOH games performance

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate has frequently admitted to struggling with her mental health.

BBNaija housemate Angel [Instagram]

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Angel left fans stunned on Monday night by her lackadaisical attitude towards the Head of House games. As opposed to racing to beat the time, the 21-year-old walked casually.

Recommended articles

In a heart-to-heart with Saskay who also experienced a bout of emotions during the games, Angel expressed how she felt willing but couldn't bring herself to participate with gusto.

She also explained that she felt she was not lucky enough to win. "People supporting me will be wondering what was wrong with me during the Head of House game. Some people have luck with the game and I don’t, so I don’t bother stressing myself.

“I hope people supporting me understand. My body was just weak. I need to tone down a little bit this week and watch from the sidelines. I’m not looking for the fame right now. I just want to rest,” Angel said.

While this will not be Angel's first display of nonchalance to the HOH games, fans of the show suggested that the latest may have had something to do with getting nominated for possible eviction this weekend. The housemate is up alongside Saskay, Cross, Emmanuel and Yousef.

Meanwhile, Whitemoney finally won his first-ever HOH games after beating other housemates with 26 points. Prior to winning, the housemates had expressed doubts about having the winning streak.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems scores second Hot 100 placement with Drake's 'Fountains'

Addy Awofisayo becomes Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube and YouTube Music

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'Blood and Water' season 2

BBNaija 2021: Angel explains bizarre HOH games performance

BBNaija 2021: Housemates in tears over Kayvee's special message

Singer Omah Lay unfollows girlfriend on Instagram amid cheating accusations

Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney wins 1st HOH games, Nini wins veto power

Tems releases tracklist for upcoming EP

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates

BBNaija housemate Angel [Instagram]

BBNaija 2021: Boma and I never had sex - Tega on under sheet video in [Pulse Interview]

BBNaija reality star Tega Dominic [Instagram]

BBNaija 2021: Jaypaul unveils Cross' winning strategy

BBNaija housemate Jaypaul [jaypaulmrflamez]

Gulder Ultimate Search registration ends in 5 days

Gulder Ultimate Search registration ends in 5 days