BBNaija 2021: Angel explains bizarre HOH games performance

In a heart-to-heart with Saskay who also experienced a bout of emotions during the games, Angel expressed how she felt willing but couldn't bring herself to participate with gusto.

She also explained that she felt she was not lucky enough to win. "People supporting me will be wondering what was wrong with me during the Head of House game. Some people have luck with the game and I don’t, so I don’t bother stressing myself.

“I hope people supporting me understand. My body was just weak. I need to tone down a little bit this week and watch from the sidelines. I’m not looking for the fame right now. I just want to rest,” Angel said.

While this will not be Angel's first display of nonchalance to the HOH games, fans of the show suggested that the latest may have had something to do with getting nominated for possible eviction this weekend. The housemate is up alongside Saskay, Cross, Emmanuel and Yousef.