It has been weeks since Erica turned down hopes of a possible entanglement with Laycon but the singer appears to be having a hard time processing the reality.

Hours ago, Vee had a candid chat with Laycon where she dished out some hard truths about how his reaction to Erica might be doing his reputation more harm than good.

Amid calling him a fool 'mumu' for allowing his feelings get the better part of him, Vee urged Laycon to stop talking to Erica for the sake of his sanity.

In his defence, Laycon revealed he did not feel as heartbroken as he felt in the past week. He further revealed how tired he was with the drama and hoped to just "have fun and catch cruise".

Recall Laycon nursed a broken heart last week after getting severally turned down by Erica. The actress housemate has since developed an adorable bond with Kiddwaya to the excitement of their fan bases.

See some Twitter reaction: