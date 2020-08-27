Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime and Prince and Tolanibaj's just hit rock bottom.

After weeks of uncertainties and complaining about Prince's distance, Tolanibaj confronted him on Thursday with the proposal to call things off amicably.

“Prince, I want us to just be friends. We can try things later and see how it works out but for now, it’s not working. I’m sorry,” Tolanibaj said. Prince, in turn, accepted her decision and hoped for the best outside the house.

The estranged Lockdown couple kicked off a relationship weeks after the show premiered amid speculations by housemates and viewers especially as Prince had shown interest in housemates, Nengi and Wathoni. Tolanibaj had on several occasions hinted on being his second option.

