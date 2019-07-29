Four housemates out of the 14 remaining housemates in the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition have been nominated for eviction ahead of the fifth eviction night.

The four housemates up for eviction as announced by Biggie after nominations are Tacha, Jeff, Mike, and Omashola.

Jeff got eight nominations to lead the eviction nomination table while Omashola got four nominations.

Tacha, who emerged the only lady had three nominations while Mike, who many see as a strong contender had three nominations.

The eviction list was announced on Monday night, July 29, 2019, a night after the eviction of Nelson and Thelma.

Voting began at 7:30 PM after the housemates nominated their fellow housemates for eviction.

Here’s how the housemates nominated

Frodd nominated Jeff and Sir Dee.

Jackye nominated Jeff and Omashola.

Ike nominated Jeff and Jackye.

Gedoni nominated Mike and Jeff.

Mercy nominated Mike and Omashola.

Seyi nominated Jeff and Tacha.

Omashola nominated Mike and Ike.

Diane nominated Jeff and Seyi.

Tacha nominated Jeff and Gedoni.

Khafi nominated Jackye and Esther.

Sir Dee nominated Ike and Omashola.

Esther nominated Jeff and Omashola.

Mike nominated Seyi and Tacha.

Jeff nominated Tacha and Sir Dee.