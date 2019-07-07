Big Brother announced that Avala, Gedoni, Kafhi, Isilomo, Omashola, Ike are up for eviction.

Avala, Gedoni, Kafhi, and Isilomo were the initial housemates on the eviction list. 

However, Omashola and Ike made the list after a heated argument over the theft of Omashola’s Bet9ja coins.

Omashola's diary session remains one of his memorable moments in the BBNaija house. [MultiChoice]

Biggie said the two joins the eviction list for flouting his house rules.

Already, the Pepper Dem housemates are beginning to get edgy, following Biggie’s big announcement of an eviction. 

Isilomo's many looks remains one of the things fans would remember her for. [MultiChioce]

Knowing their stay in the house is determined by the number of Bet9ja Coins they have amassed, the housemates up for eviction are beginning to show different shades of edginess.

Avala is 'coinless' and is up for eviction at the ongoing BBnaija Pepper Dem. [Multichoice Nigeria]

This is the first eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

The eviction fever is coming after the Saturday night party that saw the housemates enjoying the services of DJ Xclusive who performed for three hours non stop.

Ike is up for eviction after he got into a heated argument with Omashola over coin theft. [Multichoice Nigeria]

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem.

The eviction continues for the next 11 weeks when the show comes to an end.