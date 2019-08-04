For the fifth Saturday Night Party, which took place on August 3, 2019, interesting activities went down in the club as well as after the party.

This week’s party has been rated as a better improvement over the four other parties that held since the reality TV show began.

After 35 days in the BBNaija Pepper Dem House, the remaining housemates, which include the five newly admitted members, threw caution in the air when they rocked to the DJ’s expertise behind the wheels of steel.

Here are the seven things that happened at the Saturday Night Party that you might have missed.

1. DJ Sose matched the dancing abilities of housemates

DJ Sose made it to the BBNaija Saturday Night Party as the fifth DJ since the commencement of the reality show on June 30, 2019. Like those before him that include DJ Xclusive, DJ Big N, DJ Kaywise and DJ Lambo, DJ Sose made the housemates dance their hearts out. He was in his best performance as he dished out several tunes from Nigerian music stars. The housemates matched the rhythms from DJ Sose’s wheels of steels with erotic and great dance styles.

2. Esther, Mercy, Cindy and Tacha

The Saturday Night Party would have been incomplete without the embellishments from Esther, Mercy, Cindy and interestingly, Tacha. These female housemates gave viewers reasons to look forward to another interesting Saturday night party next week. From Elozonam to Omashola and Joe, these female housemates rocked their dance partners, who changed with the change of songs throughout the party. As always, Mercy didn’t fail to serenade the viewers with her booty dance and she got support from Esther, Cindy and Tacha.

3. And the male housemates go shirtless

For male housemates that include Frodd, Elozonam, Omashola, Mike and Joe, the club became too hot after DJ Sose kept serving hit songs upon hit songs. Giving delight performances to the viewers with their dance steps, the male housemates decided to flaunt their ripped bodies as the party swung into full mode. Omashola, Mike and Frodd seemed to flaunt the most salacious body frame after going shirtless.

4. Joe, Omashola took their turns in rocking Mercy

From Elozonam to Omashola and Joe, these male housemates took turns in rocking Mercy, who couldn’t help but shake her booty to the admiration of many housemates. The guys, who couldn’t take their eyes off Mercy’s behind took turns in dancing with her in the full glare of Ike, who was watching throughout the party. After the party, Ike got so angry and he told Mercy he was going for Joe, who probably hadn’t gotten the memo of his relationship with Mercy. Mercy begged him not to create a scene as it was only a harmless dance and nothing to worry about.

5. Gedoni, Khafi, Ike, Mercy steal kisses at the party

The lovebirds in the house - Gedoni and Khafi; Ike and Mercy – enjoyed the Saturday night party with other housemates but also took out time to steal kisses. The lovebirds ensure they found some quiet time out of the noisy clubhouse for some PDAs. Almost one hour after the party commenced, Ike and Mercy took themselves aside to steal some kisses and cuddle before joining other housemates to continue rocking the party. Gedoni and Khafi couldn’t leave each other for a split seconds and except on one or two occasions, they were always together cuddling or rocking each other on the dance floor.

6. Ike picks a fight with Seyi to defend Mercy

More drama ensued on the fifth Saturday night after the party. Immediately after the party, Mercy had calmed Ike down and prevented him from fighting Joe for dancing with her and grinding on her during the party. However, Seyi got angry that his drink and ice cream were stolen and went on a rampage. However, he visited his anger on Mercy over meat. Mercy couldn’t understand but apologized to Seyi, who would not hear any of it. Apparently, Mercy had told Ike what happened and the Texas returnee wen to the garden to hurl swear words at Seyi calling him a Ice Cream Nigga. As the argument goes on, Ike went into a fit of rage and lurched at Seyi but they were separated by Sir Dee, Frodd and Omashola, who held him back from getting a strike.

7. Tacha defends Seyi’s honour to fight Frodd

Tacha came for Frodd to defend Seyi’s honour shortly after the heated situation in the house. Seyi left the garden after the incident with Ike but Frodd decided to bring up the issues he had with him in his absence. He went about badmouthing Seyi and Tacha, who was in the garden would not hear of it. She went into a shouting match with Frodd insisting he should go meet Seyi and sort whatever issues he has with him rather than talking behind his back. Tacha stood for Seyi to fight Frodd and making it the second time she’s having a confrontation with Frodd since she got into the house.