On the 81st day of the ongoing BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem Naija, 2Baba visited the remaining 10 housemates to celebrate his 44th birthday.

The Afropop legend visited the BBnaija house in the company of his age-long manager, Efe Omorogbe and colleague, Larry Gaga.

After a brief chat with the housemates in the sitting room, 2Baba, Larry Gaga, and Efe Omorogbe proceeded to the garden to enjoy a well-planned dinner party in honour of the music legend.

While 2Baba and Larry Gaga occupied a table, the remaining housemates - Seyi, Tacha, Omashola, Frodd, Mercy, Ike, Mike, Diane, Cindy, and Elozonam - occupied two different tables to enjoy a sumptuous dinner.

To make the night more interesting, Omorogbe called on the housemates to test their knowledge of 2Baba’s hit songs in the last two decades.

From Tacha to Cindy, Mercy, Seyi, Omashola, Frodd, and Elozonam, the housemates sang several songs of 2Baba being performed by the alternate sound band.

2Baba’s recent hit featuring Larry Gaga had Seyi and Omashola performing it before the guests retired to have their dinner.

Ike and Mercy were treated to a wonderful moment when 2Baba decided to sing one of his love hits, 'True Love' as the lovebirds known as the 'Icy' and 'MerIke' pair danced to the lovely tune.

Top celebrities including Jidenna, Don Jazzy, Funny Bone, Joseph Yobo, and Dr Sid have visited the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house. 2Baba makes it one of the biggest celebs to have visited the house since the TV reality show kicked off on Sunday, June 30, 2019.