BBC has ordered a new BBC Two series titled 'The Princes & The Press' to be anchored by BBC's media editor Amol Rajan.

The two-hour documentary will be centered on the lives of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their relationship with the press. It will be accompanied by a Radio 4 podcast for BBC Sounds.

BBC's latest move comes in the wake of CBS's explosive interview hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

Recall the interview became a viral sensation especially for some of the shocking revelations made by Meghan Markle of her time in the royal household.