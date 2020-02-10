PAUD is focused on promoting unity, cooperation and action between Continental Africans, Caribbean Americans, Afro-Latinos and African Americans.

Special Guest, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM will be giving a speech at the high-profile event. Also in attendance will be the Chairmen, Senate and House committees on Diaspora, and representatives of the Lagos State government.

Badagry: The Joy of Return, by award-winning documentary filmmaker, Ronke Macaulay, set for World Premiere in New York Feb. 22nd.

The documentary has recently been selected for the upcoming 10th edition of iRepresent International Documentary Film Festival (IREP) in Lagos, and also the prestigious Africa World Documentary Film Festival (AWDFF) taking place in San Diego, USA and across several venues worldwide in 2020.

