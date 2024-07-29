ADVERTISEMENT
Gbenga Adeoti's 'Baby Factory' wins Best Film on Human Trafficking and Migration award

Brooks Eti-Inyene

In a post on Instagram, Adeoti shared the news and his reluctance to release the film to the public after it screened at several film festivals.

“I've been very stubborn about releasing this short film BabyFactory since 2022, but I'm very glad it won the category for Best Film on Human Trafficking and Migration in the Africa Films for Impact Festival AFFIF2024. Congratulations to all the nominees and the BabyFactory team," he said.

READ ALSO: Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' series to begin production for season 2 in August

An alumni of the EbonyLife Creative Academy and the founder of Filmjoint, Adeoti is a trained theatre practitioner. He is also a screenwriter, cinematographer, video editor and events and production manager. Some of his other works include Bruised, If Only and Sidi.

Baby Factory is written by Benita Imohimoh and its cast includes Mercy Aghedo, Onaopemipo Olatunde, Victoria Odoyi, Oluwabunmi Awolowo, Crystal Claudius and Ezekiel Abayomi.

The African Film for Impact Festival is dedicated to showcasing and empowering films and filmmakers committed to social change themes in their films.

Baby Factory tackles the issues of human trafficking in Nigeria. It follows the lives of some young women who seek shelter with a madame who turns them to baby making slaves. She collects their babies and make profit on the black market selling them.

Adeoti has not yet announced when the short film will be available to the public.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

