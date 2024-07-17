Ayoola Ayolola, O-T Fagbenle join Haitian political thriller 'Killing of a Nation'

Set in Haiti, the movie follows an American lobbyist, Anderson Toussaint who gains access to the President’s camp, discovering corrupt practices and power struggles. In the middle of political unrest, President Jovenel Moise is eliminated, throwing the country into further chaos.

Ayolola’s introduction to stardom was his win at the fifth Project Fame West Africa on September 29, 2012. He later transitioned into filmmaking as an actor in the series Skinny Girl in Transit. He has been featured in other movies including Isoken, The Men’s Club, The Set Up and Fifty: The Series.

Recently, Ayolola starred in the American Christian series Chosen where he played the role of the blind man’s friend who was healed by Jesus.

Olatunde Olateju Olaolorun "O-T" Fagbenle is a British Nigerian actor that has been featured in multiple Hollywood projects including Presumed Innocent and The Handmaid's Tale.

In recent years Nigerian filmmakers have been featured in a host of foreign movies and TV series. Some of them are Nigeria’s veteran actor Olu Jacobs in The Dogs of War (1980), Stephanie Okereke Linus in Bonville in Redemption (2014), Genevieve Nnaji in Farming (2018), Omotola Jalade Ekeinde in Hit the Floor (2013), Osas Ighodaro in Where Child Play (2015).

Directed by Carlos Bolado and written by Jimena Gallardo, Killing of a Nation explores the political crises in Haiti. The principal photography for the movie was concluded last month but the official date for its release hasn’t yet been announced.