Principal photography is well underway in Kaduna state for 'Almajiri', a new feature film produced by AY Makun's film production company.

Based on true life events, the Toka McBaror ( 'The Millions', 'Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons') directed film centers on the Almajiri system prevalent in northern Nigeria.

Alexx Ekubo plays Salihu in 'Almajiri' movie executive produced by AY Makun [@alexxekubo]

According to producer, Darlington Abuda, the film will explore the high level of poverty that children in the system are burdened with.

" 'Almajiri' tells a very common story of children who are subjected to the high level of poverty faced by most families living in that region. These children often wander the streets begging for food, clothes, and other necessities thus making them vulnerable to chronic ill-health, sexual and physical abuse, human trafficking, slavery, drugs etc."

The film stars Alexx Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Segun Arinze, Ali Nuhu, Rahama Sadau, Sani Danja, Broda Shaggi and AY Makun who doubles as executive producer.

