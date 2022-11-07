Ariya Omoluabi: Evictions, wild cards, fusion and other highlights from episodes 3 & 4

In episode 3, which aired on Saturday, the 13 contestants swaggered into the studios, thinking it was a rehearsal for the original song they were each tasked with a couple of days ago, only to be met by the judges' straight faces.

The contestants were surprised to learn that they would be performing their original songs and that three of them would be eliminated. Shakirudeen, an Apala music talent, Yomi Sings, a Yoruba hip-hop talent, and Akinlabi, a Juju music talent, were the three contestants who exited the show after failing to live up to the judges' expectations. The remaining ten contestants learned an important lesson: they must always be prepared and ready to put their best foot forward at all times.

In episode three, Fuji Maestro, Pasuma Wonder, and fast-rising hip-hop artiste, Bad Boy Tims both delivered a unique rendition of the latter's hit track, "MJ" giving the song a fresh twist.

The fourth episode of the show, which aired on Sunday, was even more challenging, as the ten contestants were reduced to eight following an intense performance that sought to bring out the best in them through storytelling.

Each contestant was given a Yoruba adage and asked to create a lyrical story around it. The judges assessed each of them on their interpretation of the adage, storytelling ability, and unique delivery style. When it came time for the show, only 8 contestants advanced to the next round, effectively ending the journeys of Topskild, a Yoruba rapper, and Jobex, a Fuji talent on the show.

When it came to fusing old and new musical sounds, veteran Juju musician Sir Shina Peters collaborated with T.I. Blaze on the latter's "Sometime" track transcending the track to another musical realm.

Goldberg’s Ariya Omoluabi continues this weekend with 8 contestants, 6 men and 2 ladies, vying for a spot in the finale and a chance at the brand's 50 million naira prize.

The show’s winner will receive a cash prize of 10 million naira, a 15 million album recording deal with some of Nigeria's best producers, a 15 million music distribution deal, and a five million video production deal. The first and second-place finishers will receive 3 million naira and 2 million naira, respectively.

Our judges, Brymo, Aramide, and ID Cabasa, have their work cut out for them as the competition heats up and each contestant rises to the occasion.

Every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m., catch the live action, excitement, and suspense of Ariya Omoluabi on Soundcity TV and on ONTV.

