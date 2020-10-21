African filmmakers are set to once again showcase films from across the continent at the upcoming ARIFF.

The South African film festival is billed to kickstart in November but with some slight changes compared to previous editions.

According to organizers, the festival will broadcast screenings both online and on the national broadcaster, SABC, from Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29, 2020.

The film event which kickstarted as a pre-event to the Global Festival Week in SA and Mandela 100 Festival was founded by Mandela's grandson, Kweku Mandela, Television Producer Lala Tuku and Casting Director, Ayanda Sithebe.