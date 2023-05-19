AMVCA treats attendees to spectacular cultural display as 2023 edition commences

The prestigious event took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre and Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, which was transformed into a vibrant celebration of culture and beauty. Attendees graced the occasion, bedazzling the venue with their resplendent traditional attire, presenting a stunning fusion of African heritage and the glamour of the film awards.

Distinguished personalities and celebrities adorned the event with their exquisite cultural outfits, showcasing the rich diversity of African traditions. Among the notable attendees were popular figures such as Mercy Aigbe, Yemi Cregx of BBTitans, the enchanting Juicy Jay and Thabang, BBNaija stars Liqourose, Elozonam, and Saga, the iconic Ramsey Nouah, Uti Nwachukwu, and the esteemed John Ugbe, CEO of Multichoice Nigeria.

The evening commenced with a soul-stirring recitation of the Nigerian national anthem by a choral group, captivating the audience and earning them resounding applause. The stage was then set for an extraordinary showcase of performances by various cultural groups, captivating the audience with captivating songs, pulsating drumbeats, enchanting chants, and mesmerising dance moves. The fusion of tradition and modernity in this eclectic display left the crowd spellbound.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, emphasised that this year's edition of the AMVCAs aims to elevate the standard of recognition and reward for talents in the diverse realms of the African film and television industry.

She said, “Last year, we had an eight-day lineup of activities leading to the Award Night. This year will be no different. We have decided to sustain the momentum by bringing back all the activities. The only difference is that they will all take place within three days.”

Subsequently, the hosts for the evening, Nancy Isime and Daniel Etim-Effiong, introduced a contest to determine the best-dressed male and female celebrities of the night. The competition showcased an impressive lineup, including BBNaija's White Money, Erica, Venita, Saga, Elozonam, and the dynamic duo of BBTitans, Juicy Jay, and Yemi Cregx, etc. The winners of the highly coveted title of "Best Dressed Celebs" at the AMVCA were Yemi Cregx and Venita, an accolade that undoubtedly added to the night's glamour.

With the contest concluded, the DJ and the self-proclaimed "energy god," Do2dtun, took the reins, sending waves of pulsating music through the venue, prompting the audience to leap out of their seats and dance with unbridled vibes.

This year's edition of the AMVCA boasts a three-day lineup brimming with activities, including master class trainings and a fashion and gala night. The award ceremony will showcase over 30 categories, encompassing more than 300 nominations, solidifying its position as the most prestigious accolade in Africa.