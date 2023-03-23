AMVCA set to return for 9th edition in May

Set to hold between May 18 and 20, 2023, the three-day event will be a celebration of film production talents, culture, fashion, music and other elements of African entertainment.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice revealed the schedule for this year's AMVCA at a press conference held earlier today, March 23, 2023.

According to her, "The AMVCA has in the last 8 years become the unit by which excellence is measured and recognized and this 9th edition of the AMVCAs stands in a unique position being hosted in the 20th year of Africa Magic operations in Nigeria and at a point when cinematic output across Africa is entering a phase of global recognition and appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, in partnership with Amstel and Zagg Energy Drink, we will be hosting a 3-day event that has begun with the call to entry which ended March 17. We have a 40% increase in the number of entries compared to the last edition. Shortlisting has begun and we will move to the judging phases."

Pulse Nigeria

Tejumola disclosed that the three-day celebration will start with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event, followed by the Digital Content Creators, Young Filmmakers Day and then the Runway Show/Nominee Gala the next day. The celebrations will end with the Award Night.

Veteran film director, producer and writer, Femi Odugbemi was announced as the Head Judge for the ninth AMVCA.

He said, "From its very beginnings, the AMVCA has been a celebration of Africa, a celebration of our cultures, our heritage, our stories, our stars and the excellence of their talent. The work of our jury will be difficult as many of the shortlisted entries show technical excellence, great storytelling and enthralling performances. As usual there are categories of nominees as well where we invite you to vote for your favourite shows. Please support your choices with your vote."

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees for this year will be revealed by 7pm on April 9, 2023 across all Africa Magic channels.