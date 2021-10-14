RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Twitter critics react to 'Amina' trailer over language choice

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The historical drama has been called out for being in English instead of Hausa.

Lucy Ameh stars in the lead role as Queen Amina [JudithAudusblog]
Lucy Ameh stars in the lead role as Queen Amina [JudithAudusblog]

A number of Twitter users have expressed their dissatisfaction with Izu Ojukwu's latest film 'Amina'.

The film which is based on legendary Warrior Queen Amina of Zazzau is set to premiere on Netflix on November 4, and ahead of its release, the streamer recently debuted its official trailer.

However, the Twittter reaction was nearly marred by criticism targetted at the film's language choice. According to a number of users, the film should have been in Hausa and subtitled in English.

“Shoulda been in Hausa and subtitled,” Twitter user @Nappy_Cypher wrote

“Just like how squid game was in Korean

and it still made it to the top. The problem is the Hausas are not yet capable of dropping a masterclass movie that will hit the world.” Twitter user @AbdulmMgoni added.

The trailer also got backlash for its non- Hausa lead actor, Lucy Ameh (who might be originally from Benue state but was born and bred in Kaduna).

See more Twitter reaction:

Shot in Nigeria with post-production in Europe, Director Izu Ojukwu says the historical film is a tribute to powerful female figures from Nigeria's rich history and contains real fighting sequences that took the actors months to learn.

The film launches for the first time on Netflix years after its set release in 2017.

