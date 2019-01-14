The call by AMAA is coming two months after its first call for film submission in November 2018.

The academy hosted the 14th edition in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda on October 20, 2018, amidst glitz and fanfare.

In a statement by the academy, film submissions for the 2019 edition of the AMAA are open to African filmmakers or others with African narratives from across the world.

The academy also urged filmmakers to submit their short, documentary or feature fiction films for the award ceremony.

ALSO READ: AMAA call for entry after 14th edition

The 15th edition of the awards ceremony is scheduled to hold between June 7, 2019, and June 10, 2019.

While the host country and city are yet to be disclosed, the theme of this year’s edition of AMAA has been revealed as “Engaging the Narrative.”

“We invite filmmakers who believe that the world should see the beauty of African stories to submit their films for the 15th Edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

“This year, for the first time, there will be a mini showcase of films that make it to the final shortlist, prior to the main awards ceremony,” the statement read.

The academy further disclosed that AMAA will be celebrating the 15th anniversary by highlighting and profiling 15 Best Directors and Best Films of the last 15 years of AMAA as an ode to where it all began.

Founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the award event was developed to recognize the hard work and excellence shown by people in the movie industry.