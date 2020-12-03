The Africa Movie Academy Awards' season is upon us. This year, the prestigious award met with several setbacks which it thankfully surmounted.

Despite the tough year, the newly released nominees' list showcased an impressive look at some of the finest films released last year. But, it is not all smiles as the list also came with some jaw dropping snubs. Here are some of the most shocking snubs:

1. Kate Henshaw for 'The Ghost and the House of Truth'

Kate Henshaw as Officer Stainless in 'The Ghost and the House of Truth' [Instagram/tghtthefilm]

Akin Omotoso's 'The Ghost and the House of Truth' may have garnered an impressive list of seven nominations, but the obvious omission of its larger than life supporting actress, Kate Henshaw is as conspicuous as they come.

The seasoned actress who played a pregnant and incorruptible police officer in the film, delivered an ovation worthy performance.

2. Jim Iyke for 'Cold Feet'

Jim Iyke plays the lead role opposite Joselyn Dumas in new movie, 'Cold Feet' [Instagram/Moses Inwang]

Moses Inwang's 'Cold Feet' got its only AMAA nomination with Joselyn Dumas in the Best Actress category.

Surprisingly, Jim Iyke, who arguably pulled off a good show playing the role of a middle-aged, retired military man, was completely ignored. Iyke's AMAA snub comes as no surprise as the actor has never been nominated.

ALSO READ: 'Knuckle City', 'The Milkmaid' lead AMAA 2020 nominations [Full List]

3. Lydia Forson for 'The Perfect Picture 10 Years Later'

Lydia Forson in 'The Perfect Picture 10 Years Later' [Year of Return]

Ghana's 'The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later' got nominated in three categories this year, including the Achievement for Screenplay. Unfortunately, none of its actors got spotlighted, not even Lydia Forson.

The star actress had previously won an AMAA in 2009 for the same role she reprises in the 2019 sequel.

4. Akay Mason's 'Elevator Baby'

location picture Elevator Baby [Instagram/Niyi Akinmolayan]

Surprisingly, one of AMVCA biggest winners of 2020, Akay Mason's 'Elevator Baby' was completely overlooked in this year's AMAA. The drama starring Timini Egbuson, Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, did not get a single AMAA nod this year.

5. Toyin Abraham for 'Elevator Baby' & 'Bling Lagosians'

Toyin Abraham won the AMVCA's 2020 'Best Actress' category

In the year(s) being considered for the 2020 AMAA, box-office queen, Toyin Abraham starred in both 'Bling Lagosians' and 'Elevator Baby'.

While 'Bling Lagosians' noted no less than two nominations, Abraham's supporting actress role was not considered. The same goes for her AMVCA winning performance in Akay Mason's 'Elevator Baby' which she shot while pregnant.