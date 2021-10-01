RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

All the Tv-series coming to Netflix this October and their release dates.

As we recover from the skin-chilling adventures of ‘Money heist’ and ‘Squid game’. For you still in the cozy ‘Netflix and chill’ spirit that comes with the fall season, here is a list of series arriving on Netflix for your popcorn pleasure this month.

October 1

  • MAID (Netflix Series)
  • Paik's Spirit (Netflix Series)
  • Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1
  • Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

October 3

  • Scissor Seven: Season 3

October 4

  • On My Block: Season 4
  • Baking Impossible (Netflix Series)
  • The Blacklist: Season 8
  • The Five Juanas (Netflix Series)
  • Love is Blind: Brazil (Netflix Series)

October 5

  • Remember You (Season 1)
  • The Billion Dollar Code: Season 1
  • The Ingenuity of the Househusband: Season 1

October 8

  • Family Business: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
  • Pretty Smart (Netflix Series)

October 11

  • The King's Affection (Netflix Series)
  • Shameless: Season 11
  • The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

October 12

  • Mighty express Season 5(Netflix Family)

October 13

  • Reflection of You (Netflix Series)

October 14

  • Another Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
  • ​​In the Dark: Season 3

October 15

  • CoComelon: Season 4
  • Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
  • You: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

October 16

  • Misfit: The Series (Netflix Family)

October 21

  • Insiders (Netflix Series)
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 (Netflix Family)
  • Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam (Netflix Series)
  • Sex, Love & goop (Netflix Series)

October 22

  • Adventure Beast (Netflix Series)
  • ​​Dynasty: Season 4
  • Inside Job (Netflix Series)
  • Locke & Key: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
  • More than Blue: The Series (Netflix Series)

October 26

  • Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
  • Sex: Unzipped (Netflix Series)

October 27

  • Sintonia: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
  • Wentworth: Season 8

October 28

  • Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

October 29

  • Colin in Black & White (Netflix Series)
  • Mythomaniac: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
  • Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
  • The Time It Takes (Netflix Series)

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

