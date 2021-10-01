October 1
All the Tv-series coming to Netflix this October and their release dates.
As we recover from the skin-chilling adventures of ‘Money heist’ and ‘Squid game’. For you still in the cozy ‘Netflix and chill’ spirit that comes with the fall season, here is a list of series arriving on Netflix for your popcorn pleasure this month.
- MAID (Netflix Series)
- Paik's Spirit (Netflix Series)
- Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
October 3
- Scissor Seven: Season 3
October 4
- On My Block: Season 4
- Baking Impossible (Netflix Series)
- The Blacklist: Season 8
- The Five Juanas (Netflix Series)
- Love is Blind: Brazil (Netflix Series)
October 5
- Remember You (Season 1)
October 7
- The Billion Dollar Code: Season 1
- The Ingenuity of the Househusband: Season 1
October 8
- Family Business: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
- Pretty Smart (Netflix Series)
October 11
- The King's Affection (Netflix Series)
- Shameless: Season 11
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
October 12
- Mighty express Season 5(Netflix Family)
October 13
- Reflection of You (Netflix Series)
October 14
- Another Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
- In the Dark: Season 3
October 15
- CoComelon: Season 4
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- You: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
October 16
- Misfit: The Series (Netflix Family)
October 21
- Insiders (Netflix Series)
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 (Netflix Family)
- Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam (Netflix Series)
- Sex, Love & goop (Netflix Series)
October 22
- Adventure Beast (Netflix Series)
- Dynasty: Season 4
- Inside Job (Netflix Series)
- Locke & Key: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
- More than Blue: The Series (Netflix Series)
October 26
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
- Sex: Unzipped (Netflix Series)
October 27
- Sintonia: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
- Wentworth: Season 8
October 28
- Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
October 29
- Colin in Black & White (Netflix Series)
- Mythomaniac: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
- Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
- The Time It Takes (Netflix Series)
