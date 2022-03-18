The 11th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has been confirmed for November.
AFRIFF 2022 'Indigenous for Global' confirmed for November
Organizers say the new edition will explore indigenous content and the key ingredients required to take it to a global audience.
According to a statement released by the festival's organisers, the six-day festival themed 'Indigenous for Global' will hold in Lagos from November 6-12, 2022.
"Last year, for our 10th year anniversary, we were joined by over 500,000 film lovers from all over the world both physically and virtually to celebrate a decade of showcasing the best of African films and filmmakers; we explored great sessions around our theme: Africans for Africa … building global bridges," the statement reads.
"This year in its 11th season, with the theme ‘Indigenous for Global’, AFRIFF will explore our indigenous content and the key ingredients required to take it to a global audience. With the unstoppable advent of the big streaming services, it’s imperative to deliberately energize the ‘Indigenous for Global Agenda’ to establish how local stories can reach and connect with global audiences."
The festival's 10th-anniversary edition was applauded for multiple achievements including the hosting of Amazon Prime Video in an interactive session with filmmakers that saw licensing deals of short, feature and animated films.
