Jerry Ossai unveils cast members for his new movie, ‘3 Working Days’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Ossai is a seasoned VFX artist and director.

3 Working Days coming to cinemas nationwide on Oct 18, 2024 [Instagram/@ossai_jerry]
In collaboration with Bleeding Arts Production, the makers of Love in a Pandemic, Jerry Ossai took to his Instagram to share the news.

“A father’s love knows no bounds. Prepare to be moved by the ultimate sacrifice a father will take to save his son in #3workingdays ! Don’t miss this action-packed drama coming to cinemas nationwide on Oct 18th,” the post said.

Jerry Ossai is a visual effects artist with some works to his credit including Prime Video original, Breath of Life, Banana Island Ghost, and A Naija Christmas. As a director, he has worked on a few projects including the series, Our Best Friend’s Wedding, and Off The Menu.

READ ALSO: Lights, Camera, Film marketing: Are Celebrities taking it too far?

3 Working Days follows a father's quest to provide for his family while dealing with the Nigeria's cash scarcity crisis. Ossai dives into this film with a story about a father who makes the ultimate sacrifice for his son.

The film is produced by Bleeding Art Production in partnership with Kemepade Bedford, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Gabusky Chika Nnajide.

Directed by Ossai and distributed by Filmone Entertainment, the film features Detola Jones, Linda Osifo, Tobi Makinde, Deyemi Okanlawon, Nancy Isime, Uzor Arukwe, Romeo WJ, Tobi Makinde, Mike Afolarin, Femi Adebayo, Victor Osuagwu, Bolaji Ogunmola, Seun Kentebe, Odunaro Emmanuel, Mike Ezeruonye, and Gbugbemi Ejeye.

The movie is slated to be released across all cinemas nationwide starting on October 18.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

