Jerry Ossai unveils cast members for his new movie, ‘3 Working Days’

In collaboration with Bleeding Arts Production, the makers of Love in a Pandemic, Jerry Ossai took to his Instagram to share the news.

“A father’s love knows no bounds. Prepare to be moved by the ultimate sacrifice a father will take to save his son in #3workingdays ! Don’t miss this action-packed drama coming to cinemas nationwide on Oct 18th,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Ossai is a visual effects artist with some works to his credit including Prime Video original, Breath of Life, Banana Island Ghost, and A Naija Christmas. As a director, he has worked on a few projects including the series, Our Best Friend’s Wedding, and Off The Menu.

3 Working Days follows a father's quest to provide for his family while dealing with the Nigeria's cash scarcity crisis. Ossai dives into this film with a story about a father who makes the ultimate sacrifice for his son.

The film is produced by Bleeding Art Production in partnership with Kemepade Bedford, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Gabusky Chika Nnajide.

Directed by Ossai and distributed by Filmone Entertainment, the film features Detola Jones, Linda Osifo, Tobi Makinde, Deyemi Okanlawon, Nancy Isime, Uzor Arukwe, Romeo WJ, Tobi Makinde, Mike Afolarin, Femi Adebayo, Victor Osuagwu, Bolaji Ogunmola, Seun Kentebe, Odunaro Emmanuel, Mike Ezeruonye, and Gbugbemi Ejeye.

ADVERTISEMENT