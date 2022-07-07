In a comment shared by Punch NG, the seasoned actor and businessman offered that his colleagues can borrow a leaf from famous actors who have multiple business interests while still active in the entertainment space.
Actor Osita Iheme recommends diversity for success in Nollywood
Veteran actor Osita Iheme is opening up about how actors can secure their futures.
“My advice to my colleagues is that they should diversify while still in active career,” Iheme opined in response to a question about actors who appear to have gained fame but are in financial crisis.
The actor’s comment comes in the wake of recently surfaced photos of veteran actor Kenneth Aguba. The viral images of the actor’s heartbreaking living conditions sparked online outrage from fans.
Aguba’s condition comes as no surprise as over the years, veteran actors have cried out about the sad state of their finances due to exploitation in Nollywood.
In March, veteran actor Fabian Adibe shared shocking details of how he made several films for N10,000 -N30,000. The actor who is currently visually impaired said he quit acting after a producer proposed that he work on free scripts.
