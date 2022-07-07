Actor Osita Iheme recommends diversity for success in Nollywood

“My advice to my colleagues is that they should diversify while still in active career,” Iheme opined in response to a question about actors who appear to have gained fame but are in financial crisis.

The actor’s comment comes in the wake of recently surfaced photos of veteran actor Kenneth Aguba. The viral images of the actor’s heartbreaking living conditions sparked online outrage from fans.

Aguba’s condition comes as no surprise as over the years, veteran actors have cried out about the sad state of their finances due to exploitation in Nollywood.